Liam Gallagher and John Squire live in Glasgow: Manchester icons keep things short and sweet

“Is anyone bored?” probes Liam Gallagher, ever the wind-up. We’re inside Glasgow’s iconic, 1900-capacity Barrowland Ballroom, a far cry from the stadiums he’s become re-acclimated to playing over the course of his astronomically successful solo career. It’s a rare treat to stare into the whites of his eyes or receive a fist-bump from his signature maracas as he plays up to the worship from the front few rows.

It’s even more of a rarity to see John Squire at all. Reclusive and engrossed in painting these days, his only stage appearances since The Stone Roses’ second split have come at Liam’s 2022 Knebworth shows, reliving his ‘Champagne Supernova’ cameo from 1996. It was a reunion that catalysed an album’s worth of material from the Manchester icons, delivering ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’ earlier this month, a ‘psychedelic blues stomper’ that shot straight to the top of the charts.

Kicking things off on the front foot, the duo launch into ‘Just Another Rainbow’ and ‘Mars To Liverpool’, which send the faithful into pandemonium, albeit somewhat watered-down from the usual showering of beer à la ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.’ His nonchalant expression hidden behind a mop of hair, Squire lets his class do the talking. It’s guitar solos galore, showcasing the bluesy, Hendrix-esque undercurrent that dominates ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’.

Advertisement

As expected, the album is played in full, with Britpop cut ‘You’re Not The Only One’ and ‘One Day At A Time’ – which nods to The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It, Black’ – stealing the show. A man of fewer words than his usual self, Liam’s dominant vocals stay sharp all night, comfortable as ever with this new setlist. As ‘Raise Your Hands’ brings the original material to a close, mystery and murmurs emerge among the optimistic punters – what next?

Having committed to not touch Oasis or Stone Roses material, the answer is one solitary cover of the Stones’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, which takes us up to the 50-minute mark. “We ain’t got no more fucking songs”, admits Liam, as the house lights come on to dispel any hopes of an encore. It’s a perplexingly short-lived night – especially given the £65 ticket price – only lasting five minutes longer than Jake Bugg’s support set. For just a tenner more in the summer, you’ll be able to see ‘Definitely Maybe’ performed in full.

Squire’s mere return to the stage and the intimate nature of the night may have been enough for some fans; what we received was masterful and refreshing. But if this is a partnership to be continued, they best get started on album two.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire played:

‘Just Another Rainbow’

‘Mars To Liverpool’

‘One Day At A Time’

‘I’m A Wheel’

‘Love You Forever’

‘Make It Up As You Go Along’

‘You’re Not The Only One’

‘I’m So Bored’

‘Mother Nature’s Song’

‘Raise Your Hands’

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’