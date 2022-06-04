Back then, the Manchester legends were scaling supernova heights, hogging radio airwaves, pub jukeboxes and crappy nightclub dancefloors. And those two gigs were the absolute pinnacle in the band’s career both musically and culturally – surely it would be mad for Liam Gallagher to try and repeat that right. But when you hear his heartfelt reasons for doing so, you can understand why: in his eyes, the youth of today never had their Knebworth, so why not give it to them?

Liam may have his work cut out to bring two shows to 160,000 people at the site of the biggest mega-gigs of the ’90s, but then again he does have those magnificent tunes in his locker to roll out whenever he pleases. Plus he’s still got the voice to go with it. Even though Oasis guitarist Bonehead, who, in Liam’s words, gave a “bit of bollocks” to his shows in recent years, sadly can’t be here tonight to help revive those incredible times, it’s absolutely Biblical.

Punters Benny Hawkins and Elliott Holden tell NME they certainly think this audacious undertaking was a good idea: “100 per cent. It’s not only a great achievement for him but it’s a big respect to the fans to do something like this,” says Benny. “He’s really, really pulling it off too,” adds Holden. “The amount of people that are coming, over these two days is insane. He’ll make it a proper memory for everyone.”

Credit where credit’s due: Gallagher has undoubtedly put the work in for this Platinum Jubilee double-header. Anyone who’s caught a glimpse of the recent Sky documentary 48 hours At Rockfield, where he returned to the scene of those legendary ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ recording seasons, will know that he’s been taking these two shows incredibly seriously, rehearsing Oasis classics and songs from his new album ‘C’mon You Know’ like a dogged boxer going up against Muhammad Ali.

Stepping onto the grounds of Knebworth Park today, 26 years later, does feel like a trip down memory lane, as both the young and old don ’90s England football shirts and Union Jack beanie hats like a day never went by. What’s great about today, too, is that this massive field is devoid of the meat-headed, bare-chested, bottle-throwing yob mob that came to sadly dominate Oasis’ shows post Knebworth. This is a crowd that is genuinely excited to be here and ready to claim and re-claim their time.