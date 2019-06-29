Score

“Last time we played Glastonbury it was 2014 and there were two people in the crowd – this is fucking incredible, there’s a billion of you,” Lizzo tells the mammoth crowd that sprawls out of the West Holts stage.

It’s not quite a billion people, but she’s right, she’s pulled in hoards to watch her Glastonbury homecoming five years later. And it’s her long anticipated return was worth the wait.

Strutting onstage in a sparkly lavender leotard, for the next hour Lizzo raps, sings, twerks and plays the flute. It’s brilliantly good fun, expertly executed and genuinely uplifting.

Opening with ‘Cuz I Love You’, Lizzo flexes her impressive vocal range, belting out riffs and singing moments a capella. ‘Worship’ follows, and sees four dancers (Lizzo refers to them as “the big girls”) join her, the five women moving as a well-oiled machine about the entirety of the stage. The show rapidly blitzes through Lizzo’s back-catalogue, and whilst the focus is on tunes from her recent record ‘Cuz I Love You’, stans were rewarded with choice cuts from previous albums. The slinky, electropop ‘Boys’ welcomes the first crowd-wide sing-a-long of the set, whilst an extract of sultry, heavier ‘Fitness’ saw an impressive dance breakdown.

Throughout she proves herself as one of the most charismatic performers around. “I was thinking, we put a lot of restrictions on who we love, and that’s a lot of restrictions on who I’m licking and sticking bitch!” she quips before the motown infused, inclusive anthem: ‘Better In Colour‘. After a moment reflecting the sea of fans she asks “is there tequila over here?”

A bottle of Patron is dutifully brought on stage, she sings soulful ballad ‘Jermone’ with it in hand. ‘Truth Hurts’ sees her recreate her iconic BET awards performance and stage a fake wedding. It’s bright, lively and clear both Lizzo and the audience are having a ball.

But despite the vocal excellence and flawless dancing, the best thing about Lizzo’s set is that throughout she ensures that she lifts everyone up. She disappears off stage for a song giving her dancers a chance to show off their moves. At the end she makes sure she thanks everyone involved in the show, from her DJ to her costume designer.

And the most emotional moment comes before ‘Good As Hell’, when Lizzo speaks openly and inspirationally to the audience. “Who would have thunk, two years ago when that motherfucker broke my heart it’d turn into a platinum record hoe” she begins, “that’s a testimony, your transgressions can become your greatest blessings bitch!”

She continues preaching to her eager subjects for several minutes, demanding the audience to practise self-love (“I want you to know if you can love me, you can love your goddamn self,”) and encouraging them to go home and practise her mantra of looking at yourself in the mirror and telling yourself” “I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything.” Around the crowd people are moved to tears, and it’s a genuinely uniting moment.

These emotive moments work as Lizzo doesn’t overdo them and the set changes speed at breakneck pace. After finishing ‘Good As Hell’ her and her dancers proceed to chug tequila from the bottle, before launching into a finale of funk earworm ‘Juice (complete with a flute solo, of course).

Triumphant, exciting and genuinely inspiring, Lizzo’s set today didn’t just mark her return to Worthy Farm, it also proved she’s a popstar of the people.

Lizzo played:

Cuz I Love You

Worship

Water Me

Fitness

Scuse Me

Boys

Phone

Jerome

Soulmate

Better In Colour

Tempo

Truth Hurts

Good As Hell

Juice