Nieve Ella live in Manchester: indie star poised to be a word-of-mouth hit

Before Nieve Ella even arrives at Manchester’s Gorilla, there’s a line of excitable gig-goers forming outside the venue. The 21-year-old songwriter already inspires such devotion that, prior to this show, she put out a statement asking fans to be sensible when queuing. Since live music has roared back to life in the UK following lockdown, gig etiquette has been a hot topic of debate, with a noticeable rise in youngsters camping for days before an event – and in extreme cases, fainting at shows. This isn’t necessarily new behaviour, but for an artist of Ella’s size – with only two EPs under her belt – it feels somewhat unheard of.

Yet after recent tours supporting Inhaler and Dylan, two acts with diehard fanbases of their own, it’s no surprise that an artist as charming as Ella would then gain her own passionate following. Shortly after doors open tonight (February 9), Gorilla fills up almost immediately; the room feels hot, sweaty and loud. Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘I Know The End’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Kiwi’ play over the PA before Ella hits the stage, inspiring singalongs from a young crowd, with the majority donning hair ribbons and plaits.

Arriving to a flurry of breathless screams, Ella dives straight into the propulsive, Indigo De Souza-like ‘Big House’. Continuing to draw largely from 2023’s stellar ‘Lifetime Of Wanting’ EP, she smiles as she sings directly to the fans along the barrier; they gaze at her lovingly and hang onto her every word, creating a real intimate exchange.

Between the driving, fast-paced ‘Your Room’ and ‘His Sofa’, the singer and her band rarely allow themselves a moment of respite – except when Ella pauses proceedings after a particularly euphoric cover of ‘You & Me Song’ by The Wannadies in order to check that her audience is hydrated and safe. “This has been the best show we’ve ever done,” she says at one point, before turning to her bandmates and adding, “Wouldn’t you say?!”

Personable, funny, and clearly humbled by the size of this sold-out, 520-capacity room, Ella regularly points out friends and fans she recognises in the crowd throughout the evening. The atmosphere is communal and electric. Crucially, for an artist so early on in their career, Ella’s confidence proves why her music warrants such dedication – these dynamic indie-rock songs are made to be belted out.

Nieve Ella played:

‘Big House’

‘Fall 4 U’

’19 In A Week’

‘Your Room’

‘The Things We Say’

‘You & Me Song’

‘Car Park’

‘White Roses’

‘His Sofa’

‘Lifetime Of Wanting’

‘Girlfriend’