Overpass live in Leeds: big-chorused indie magic

There’s a frenzied energy running through Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club, intensified by the usual Friday night fever. Teenage music fans squash into the front few rows, while some slightly older indie heads belt out the words to Editors’ 2005 hit ‘Munich’, which plays through the speakers moments before Overpass hit the stage. The rising indie stars have sold out tonight’s show (March 22), in the run up to next week’s hometown headline at Birmingham’s 1500-capacity O2 Institute.

Following in the footsteps of B-Town heroes like Swim Deep and Peace, things have moved at a remarkable speed for Overpass. Building a loyal, vocal following in the city through their euphoric live shows, the rest of the country is beginning to catch on. By melding intimacy and teenage nostalgia with stadium-sized melodies on February’s debut EP ‘From The Night’, Overpass appear to be unlocking the same magic touch that once blew up Inhaler, and is continuing to build momentum for the likes for Nieve Ella or Master Peace.

From the first chorus of ‘Alright’, it becomes cleae that Overpass have spent considerable time honing their craft in the live space. Frontman Max Newy and bassist India Armstrong can’t wipe the smiles off their faces all night, even if guitarist Elliot Rawlings cuts a more mysterious figure, letting his soaring solos do the talking. The joy emanating from the stage is a reminder that, fundamentally, these are four kids whose dreams are playing out before their very eyes – buoyed by a slick, rhythmic live sound.

Advertisement

Newy’s stage persona is subdued but charismatic, as he lets short and sweet remarks of gratitude and his delicate falsetto – which he teases throughout a steadily-building ‘Beautiful’ – take centre stage. Unreleased tune ‘Like No Other’ hints at a grittier future for Overpass, who have yet to explore that side to their sound, even though fan favourite ‘Right Time’ does veer into moshpit territory.

Before returning for their encore, Armstrong starts snapping away on her camera, capturing a crowd who are clearly here to back this band for the long run. ‘3AM’ brings the curtain down on the night with fans leaping up on shoulders, perhaps a dress rehearsal for the festival anthem it could eventually become. Bigger stages surely await Overpass, who have all the necessary tools to cut through an oversaturated British indie scene – their adoring fans will take care of the rest.

Overpass played:

‘Alright’

‘On Your Own’

‘From the Night’

‘Stop The Clock’

‘One Night Lover’

‘Like No Other’

‘Stay Up’

‘Take It Or Leave It’

‘Dependent’

‘Wide Eyed’

‘Beautiful’

‘Right Time’

‘Otherside Of Midnight’

‘3AM’