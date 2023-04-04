Red Velvet live in Seoul: K-pop girl group throw out the formula in enthralling tour kick-off

Red Velvet’s second of two concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome doesn’t conform to convention. Where most other groups typically adhere to the K-pop concert formula of performances punctuated by high-production VCRs, the SM Entertainment girl group mix things up and take a new approach.

Although the ‘R To V’ concert doesn’t reinvent the wheel entirely, it provides a striking and refreshing reset. As expected, a VCR does herald the start of the show, but such visuals are rare tonight (April 2). Instead, where those video breaks would be, the five-piece’s backing dancers take the stage, setting the tone for the next section of the concert with compelling choreography.

That initial VCR introduces the members in various settings until Wendy, standing between shelves of books, holds up a white card that reads: “Follow the white rabbit.” That phrase, it turns out, is both a reference to Alice In Wonderland and an invitation into Red Velvet’s own magical world. Once you fall down the rabbit hole, you’re greeted by dancers breaking out a performance titled “Alluring Velvet”, set to metallic synth sounds. It’s cool, gently intoxicating and incredibly elegant, highlighting the concept behind tonight’s show – and the group as a whole.

Since their debut in 2014, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri have built their universe around a framework of two opposing ideas – bright and bold Red, and sophisticated, mature Velvet. Dividing the concert with that contrast gives it a different flow to most shows that soar up in energy and then dip, only to repeat that in a cycle until the end. Instead, ‘R To V’ goes up gradually, lifting from the dark club-pop of opener ‘Pose’ through the slinky, noirish ‘Zoom’ to a triple threat that closes the first half powerfully.

‘Peek-A-Boo’ begins the crescendo in infectious form before passing the baton to two of Red Velvet’s best songs, ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Psycho’. Tonight, both are performed with dance breaks – ‘Bad Boy’’s comes at the start of the song, each member given their time to shine through beguiling moves while, in the middle of ‘Psycho’, the gothic pop sounds are replaced by an ethereal, skittering instrumental the stars dance along to.

After a second VCR depicting the idea of duality and a dance performance dubbed ‘Magical Red’ – in which the dancers take to the venue’s aisles, quite literally immersing the audience in the show – the concert shoots even higher. The group return to the stage as the digital screen behind them mimics a music box being opened, with Red Velvet its twirling figurines inside. Wearing pink tulle mini-dresses and black combat boots, they bring subtle edge to the Bach-sampling ‘Feel My Rhythm’, while ‘Ice Cream Cake’ is pure joy it’s hard not to get carried away with. ‘Red Flavor’ – another candidate for RV’s greatest hits – wraps up the main set in a burst of vibrant pop perfection, the members embodying its sweet, colourful spirit in their performance.

Regardless of which mood the group are meant to be portraying, throughout tonight’s concert they consistently deliver stunning vocals, flawless choreography and sheer professionalism. The dreamy ‘Eyes Locked, Hands Locked’ is one of many tracks that gives the five-piece a chance to impress with their rich, diva-worthy voices, while not even technical issues are able to throw them off their A-game. When the women are standing in their ballerina poses waiting for ‘Feel My Rhythm’ to begin, the first notes of ‘BAMBOLEO’ start to ring through the sound system instead. Rather than lose focus, they remain frozen and unfazed until the problem is solved, and start the performance as if nothing happened.

It’s also clear that, after three years since their last full concert, Red Velvet are thrilled to be back on stage together – and as a whole group. This weekend marks not just their first headline shows since before the pandemic, but their first as five since 2019 – Wendy was absent for 2020’s ‘La Rouge’ dates after fracturing her pelvis and wrist during an accident in rehearsals for the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejun. Their enthusiasm radiates through each song and, during the pauses in between, emotions run high. “I’m going to try not to cry,” Yeri promises, referring to her sobs the night before. When a fan project that turns the audience into a heart-filled message of love to the group is revealed moments later, Joy begins to wipe away her own tears.

Tonight might be the last of this run of shows in Seoul for the group but, on a larger scale, it’s just the beginning. The ‘R To V’ tour is set to continue through Asia and Europe over the coming months, with the women promising more dates around the world to come on stage. As they continue on their travels across the globe, Red Velvet will carry on carving out their own path to excellency.

Red Velvet played:

‘Pose’

‘Beg For Me’

‘ZOOM’

‘BYE BYE’

‘In & Out’

‘I Just’

‘Peek-A-Boo’

‘Bad Boy’

‘Psycho’

‘Feel My Rhythm’

‘BAMBOLEO’

‘LP’

‘Ice Cream Cake’

‘Oh Boy’

‘On A Ride’

‘Eyes Locked, Hands Locked’

‘Queendom’

‘Bing Bing’

‘Birthday’

‘Red Flavor’

‘Celebrate’

‘My Dear’

‘Russian Roulette’

‘Zimzalabim’

‘You Better Know’