Simple Things 2024 review: a creative testament to Bristol’s thriving cultural scene

If any one word could be used to define Bristol’s music communities, it would be ‘diversity’. From its demographic makeup to its cultural exports, the South West city is consistently open to new ideas and possibilities. Simple Things encapsulates this milieu. One of the UK’s most forward-thinking festivals, its lineups are never anything short of dazzlingly imaginative.

The 2024 edition sees Simple Things celebrating its tenth year, following a four-year break. It feels like a key chapter in the resurgence of Bristol’s live music scene following the pandemic. Times remain tough, but the last few years have seen numerous success stories, from the emergence of independent radio stations to the Bristol Beacon venue’s name being changed in order to remove its previous association with 17th century slave trader Edward Colston.

Over 10 stages spread across the city – think: a similar and equally exciting set up to The Great Escape – Simple Things offers a full day of genre-transcending brilliance. First up is Manchester’s Nina Cobham, who packs out Rough Trade. The bilingual singer-songwriter is fast becoming a major new name in UK pop and in this intimate setting, accompanied by deft guitarist Rory, it’s easy to see why so many have fallen in love with her gorgeous voice and the acute melancholy of her songs.

Across the road in Strange Brew, New York’s L’Rain makes for a mesmerising gear shift. The experimental artist’s jazz and post-rock fusion is as colourful as the venue’s rainbow interior; the type of music you feel you could submerge yourself into. Over in SWX, meanwhile, Antony Szmierek makes for a fun, if slightly less engrossing watch. His upbeat and engaging stage presence is consistently excellent, but the absence of a live drummer means the sound feels a little thin.

A theme across the day soon emerges. For all the disparate styles on the bill, almost all tap into Bristol’s storied dance music history. As a giddy example; seminal indie heroes Les Savy Fav’s set on Bristol Beacon’s main stage is basically a party, full of joyous grooves and wild antics courtesy of frontman Tim Harrington.

This trend continues throughout several heavier sets. O.’s intense jazz crossover whips Rough Trade into a trance, while Gilla Band’s industrial post-punk makes for a gripping follow-up. The SWX crowd goes wild for the Irish band’s abrasive textures, who push-pit throughout a propulsive and hypnotic hour.

As night descends, things get increasingly more frenzied. In the charming pub Sportsman’s, Gurriers’ riotous art-punk threatens to collapse the venue’s bouncy floor. The young Dublin band set the whole room dancing in what proves to be a commanding highlight of the day.

Later in the evening come two performances of exhilarating grandeur. First, Flowdan delivers a short, potent set in the Beacon’s Lantern Hall. The east London artist made history this month as the first UK MC to win a Grammy award, and his dextrous bars further prove that he remains one of the country’s most magnetic performers. Domino signees Fat Dog close proceedings, playing in the Beacon’s foyer. The five-piece’s rave-rock sets the crowd alight, eventually becoming so feverish and out of control that security have to step in.

This slickly organised event shows how varied and vibrant a day festival can be in 2024. Simple Things is a creative testament to Bristol’s cultural scene, allowing gig-goers to uncover dozens of gems, no matter their shape or form.