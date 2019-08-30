Slipknot Live in Toronto: the heavy metal veterans live return at Knotfest Roadshow show just how the true essence of metal.

Since it has been almost three years since their last tour, Slipknot prove the true essence of metal as they make their mark at Toronto's Knotfest Roadshow.

Slipknot ’s North American roadshow – complete with a travelling museum of band artefacts and memorabilia – is a blissfully brutal Summer fare. With three of the heaviest hitting next gen acts pulled along for the ride, Knotfest captures the spirit of the seminal Family Values roadshow of the early 2000s (which brought the likes of Korn and Limp Bizkit to the masses across North America), but dumps the nu-metal hang ups and sits firmly with the times. In fact, with all three support acts – Behemoth, Gojira and Volbeat – hailing from Europe, metal’s looking more cultured and continental that ever.

Poland’s blackened death metal overlords Behemoth perform in front of an upside down cross pinned to a map of the USA. Back home lead singer Nergal is a mainstream celebrity, having won a freedom of speech court battle after being arrested for tearing up a bible on stage, then going on to host their version of Pop Idol. Whilst his Christ-baiting antics have already got him into hot water in the States, up here in Toronto the mild-mannered and well adjusted Canadians pay more nuanced attention to their noisy political commentary – by turning up early and getting caught in the mosh.

They’re followed by French groove-metal titans Gojira, who take their eco-friendly, save-the-whales brand of brutality and coax the crowd into a heavy meditative state as the sun sets on the water behind the glorious, outdoor Budweiser stage venue. After Behemoth’s awesome fire-and-smoke stage show they seem a little subdued by comparison, but by the enchanting riff of ’The Gift Of Guilt’ – one of metal’s more intelligent offering to deal with inter-generational bad vibes – the crowd are out in force (complete with mosh-pit friendly inflatable whales). Denmark’s Volbeat round off the opening Euro Trip with a smattering of smart & catchy songs like ’Seal The Deal’ that are a punch or two more ‘pop’ than anyone else in the evening so far – which elevates the most nicely before the main event.