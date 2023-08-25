How did it come to be that a hardcore punk band from Maryland are playing in front of thousands of baying fans in Manchester? For this most underground and sidelined of music subcultures, Turnstile have achieved the kind of crossover success that usually indicates a measure of artistic compromise. But as this flaming, raucous show at the O2 Victoria Warehouse proves, Turnstile have done nothing at all to undermine the authenticity of where they came from.

The opening one-two punch of ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘ENDLESS’ causes immediate pandemonium, with suspect fluids flying through the air and swinging limbs colliding, as the front third of the crowd compresses into a swirling mania. Both tracks come from 2021’s ‘GLOW ON’, the album that instigated this major spike in the band’s career trajectory, where they maintained that traditional New York-style hardcore aesthetic, but successfully blended in dreamier production, reverb vocals and hooky melodies.

These elements are on full display on ‘UNDERWATER BOI’, which opens with the crowd singing the chorus a cappella in a sort of guttural cry from the soul. The band soon explode the song into life, with the spring-heeled vocalist Brendan Yates, already topless, contorting himself across the stage to the whip-cracking rhythm of drummer Daniel Fang and bassist ‘Freaky’ Franz Lyons, who has taken the bold decision to wear a Newcastle United shirt in this city. By the time Yates joins the crowd for the chorus, he sings like a wounded bear, his vulnerability there for all to see.

This is Turnstile’s only UK show in 2023, delayed eight days due to passport complications and follows a cancellation for their London show at Brixton Academy. “The universe was working against us trying to get to the show, but we made it,” Yates tells us, to a rapturous cheer. Just three years ago, on their last Manchester visit, the band played in the Club Academy, a venue with a capacity nearly ten times smaller than this, and Yates is not about to let the moment pass, indulging in a few Freddie Mercury-style “ehhh-ohhs” before launching into ‘DON’T PLAY’.

A surprise run of tracks from the band’s back catalogue – ‘Drop’ from debut album ‘Nonstop Feeling’, ‘Big Smile’ from 2018’s ‘Time & Space’ and, for the real diehards, ‘Keep It Moving’ from their early EP ‘Step 2 Rhythm’ – turns the Victoria Warehouse into a sweaty Baltimore dive bar. The muscularity of Pat McCrory and Meg Mills’ earthy, towering riffs rips through the air, the pacing of the band’s older material just that bit faster and more furious.

The steady conveyor belt of flailing, crowdsurfing bodies being dumped into the photo pit accelerates during ‘FLY AGAIN’, before the stage suddenly vacates and twelve beaming white spotlights fall on Fang’s drumkit. With his four-minute solo, it is as if Fang is trying to summon a kaiju from his lair, the thunderous, ground-trembling energy building to a fist-pumping crescendo.

Tunrstile’s hardcore credentials are far too strong for them ever to dream of playing an encore, but the drum solo almost acts as the break, before the band launch into a four-song sprint to end the show. ‘BLACKOUT’ might boast the band’s greatest guitar riffs and draws the loudest singalong, before ‘ALIEN LOVE CALL’ gives the crowd one last reflective, heart-swelling, melodic wrench. ‘HOLIDAY’ is the band’s most anthemic calling card, the perfect snapshot of how their past and their present can co-exist, and then ‘T.L.C.’ brings down the curtain with an electrifying frenzy of pure hardcore energy.

A final stagedive from Yates, a blast of the confetti guns, and then the whole thing is over, the biggest underground rock show that it is possible to see in 2023. Turnstile are pushing their culture into a space that it has never previously occupied, on a scale that even they could surely never have imagined. And yet it all feels so natural, as if the band belong on a stage this big, as if they enjoy proving that their music can survive the transition into larger venues. If anything, Turnstile look hungry for more. Is it possible that they could get… even bigger?

Turnstile played:

‘MYSTERY’

‘ENDLESS’

‘Come Back for More / Fazed Out’

‘UNDERWATER BOI’

‘DON’T PLAY’

‘7’

‘Keep It Moving’

‘Drop’

‘Real Thing’

‘Big Smile’

‘NEW HEART DESIGN’

‘Gravity’

‘FLY AGAIN’

‘Blue by You’

‘BLACKOUT’

‘ALIEN LOVE CALL’

‘HOLIDAY’

‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’