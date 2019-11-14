Score

Electric Brixton, London, October 31

No one reps west London better than WSTRN. The group (a trio again since third member Akelle has been released from prison) have been storming the charts. Ever since their first single ‘In2‘ peaked at number four on the UK Top 40, no one has been able to stop them. Even when the trio became a two-piece, Louis Rei and Haile have blown up our airways with brilliance. Although it fell on Halloween, there was nothing scary about this gig – even if it did get cut short.

Many females at Electric Brixton glow in slime green outfits, and guys drip from head to toe in saucy designer ‘fits. But with the opening DJ’s queue full of throwback R&B, dancehall, afrobeats, pop – you name it – we divert our gazes to our dancing companions on the floor.

Opening act 17-year-old rapper Romzy skips onto stage, exuberant and ready to attack, he and his DJ running through tracks that dabble between afro-swing and drill. Romzy – a young man with great cadence – is a pleasant surprise. the dreamy Afro-swing of ‘Free Yard’ bringing the crowd out of a still stance. Even Hackney hero Not3s could be peeped out in the crowd, having a good time.

And then it’s the time for the main event. WSTRN’s main rapper, Louis Rei, walks out dripping in colourful bandanas before crooner Haile comes out to sing R&B-dancehall fusion track ‘4 Ya‘. They, like Romzy, perform most of their tracks back-to-back, and invite rising star Miraa May onstage for the simmering ‘Lights, Camera, Passion‘.

Going up through the gears, WSTRN perform many tracks from their newest release ‘WSTRN Season, Vol.2‘, including ‘Buss Down‘ a coming-of-age track on which they talk about going from rags to riches. Rei starts singing the hook to ‘Gangland‘, a groovy gangster R&B track.

Yet he couldn’t even finish his verse since security stopped the music. Fans stood in utter confusion before we were told the concert was cancelled due to a huge group of boys rushing the entrance. Absolutely fuming, WSTRN fans stomped out the building with an hour left until curfew.

The euphoric experience was sadly cut short, and although it didn’t end in an ideal way, the WSTRN boys still did west London justice.