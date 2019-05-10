‘Amazing Grace’ review – one of the greatest concert films of all time

Score

The ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul

It’s testament to Aretha Franklin‘s unrivalled talent that Amazing Grace feels like watching history in the making. It begins from the moment that the concert film captures the Queen of Soul’s spellbinding entrance to Los Angeles’ New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where she recorded the seminal title album across two nights in 1972.

“She can sing anything,” Pastor James Cleveland duly tells the congregation before the recording begins.

The next 80 minutes show Franklin at the very peak of her powers – although it’s arguable that the real story unfolds off screen.

Sydney Pollack was on hand across two nights to shoot the planned documentary, but a series of issues deemed it near impossible to synchronise the image and sound, relegating the Queen of Soul to Hollywood’s archives for almost 50 years. Before Pollock’s death in 2008, he gave approval to producer Alan Elliot to start the colossal talk of reviving the footage once more and bringing his original vision to the big screen. While Aretha herself objected to the release and even launched a lawsuit to prevent its release, the film is the greatest tribute to her talents imaginable.