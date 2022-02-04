Liam Gallagher swaggers towards summer with new Dave Grohl-featuring song ‘Everything’s Electric’

First there was the joyous, unifying free gig for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena. Then there was the headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival, a bold, brash ‘fuck you’ that found the greatest frontman on the planet back in snarling rockstar mode. If those 2021 gigs, which captured both sides of Liam Gallagher, capped off one era, here’s the start of another: the effervescent, Dave Grohl-featuring lead single from R Kid’s upcoming third solo album, ‘C’mon You Know’.

‘Everything’s Electric’ finds Gallagher Junior dusting himself off after the wreckage of the last two years, assessing the damage over a loose, rollicking Stones riff: “The city’s burning’ / Sinkin’ ships in the ocean…” Yet he’s resolved to celebrate those with “a head full of dreams at night”, sounding more than ready to usher in a new Summer of Love – one where all roads lead to his sold-out two-night residency at Knebworth in June. The site of Oasis’ crowning moment in 1996 will, perhaps, represent a hedonistic high-watermark the likes of which we haven’t seen since the heady days of 2019.

Grohl drums on the track, which he co-wrote, and there’s a digital buzz to the glam guitars here; a brightness to the “woo-ooh-ooh” backing vocals that propel us out of the spacey chorus. Liam, meanwhile, smashes the top notes like a man kicking the shit out of a high striker at the fun fair. “Underneath the red sun,” he assures us, even after everything we’ve been through, “everything’s electric”.

As a taster of the album, which is due in May, it’s like a fizzing Dip Dab (or a similarly uplifting substance). The Grohl link-up has certainly been a long time coming: Liam told NME that Foo Fighters wanted to collaborate way back in 2018: “They keep texting me, man. They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day… Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band.” You’d better believe he can bide his time: Liam spent three years licking his wounds after post-Oasis band Beady Eye fizzled out in 2014, before launching that truly spectacular comeback with 2017’s Platinum-selling ‘As You Were’.

He teased the super-charged ‘Everything’s Electric’, which is a little more future-facing than the classically minded singles from his last two solo albums, via a TikTok clip of him cruising through London in the back of cab, bumping his head to his own stellar tune. If there’s one thing Liam Gallagher knows about, it’s leading us out of the darkness and into the sunshiii-iiiiine.