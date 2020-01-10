Megan Thee Stallion & Normani’s ‘Diamonds’ is a cocky boost of self-esteem

What do you get when you mix the raunchy Megan Thee Stallion with the innocence of Normani? The answer is ‘Diamonds’: the exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness. Together the Houston Hottie and Atlanta singer offer up an empowering lead single for the new DC movie about supervillain Harley Quinn, Birds Of Prey, with a mix of cocky hip-hop and delicate R&B.

Taking on the verses, Megan Thee Stallion aggressively rejects any requests to be her boyfriend. This is well within reason if you consider how her previous relationship ended; last October, rumours went around that Megan had broken up with her then boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, because he’d got another woman pregnant. No wonder “diamonds are [her] new boyfriend.”

Proving her ‘Hot Girl’ persona isn’t just for summer, here Megan constantly reminds you of her independence by drawing from the Birds Of Prey storyline and reminding you to never underestimate her: “I’m a super she-ro, bitch, don’t try me, ho/Bad like a villain, I pop it and then I reload”.

Over the racy pop-rap instrumental, Normani’s lyrics take a more materialistic approach. But boasting about her dazzling rocks and repeatedly singing “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” comes at a cost. She sounds corny, particularly on the pre-chorus where – after having already talked about how her diamonds are “drippin’” – she states “My pear shape all dripped up/It’s freezing in my bag”.

Yet if you’re able to ignore the somewhat cheesy braggadocio from Normani, ‘Diamonds’ is a lovely boost of self-esteem, just a little rough around the edges.

Details:

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Record Label: Atlantic Records