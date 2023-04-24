‘Demon Slayer’ season 3 episode 3 recap: double trouble

The third episode of Demon Slayer season 3 kicks off with Tanjiro and Kotetsu in disbelief upon discovering a 300-year-old sword hidden within the body of Yoriichi Type Zero. Kotetsu tries to convince Tanjiro to wield the ancient weapon. However, they’re disappointed after unsheathing it due to the blade’s severely rusted condition. Loud footsteps distract the pair as we see Haganezuka – now with a hulking, muscular physique – approach them through the woods.

The eccentric smith insists that the sword should be left up to him before snatching it away. Confused, the boys attempt to wrangle their prize from Haganezuka’s grasp. Luckily, Kanomori informS the kids of Haganezuka’s weakness – his ticklish sides. With Haganezuka downed after an aggressive tickle, Kanomori explains that the smith had been tirelessly training in seclusion to craft an unbreakable blade for Tanjiro. A revived Haganezuka elaborates that all he wanted to do was polish the centuries-old sword.

Kotetsu chastises the older smith’s poor social skills, insisting that all this could have been avoided if he’d just communicated better. Before leaving, Haganezuka provides Tanjiro with an alternate sword to use in the meantime. Back at the village, Tanjiro talks about Haganezuka’s polishing technique, which is reportedly so intense that it has killed people through sheer exhaustion. A nearby Genya is uninterested and rudely rebuffs the boy’s attempts at friendly conversation. He reveals that he still holds a grudge after Tanjiro broke his arm during Final Selection (season 1 episode 5), prompting Genya to kick Tanjiro out of the room.

Elsewhere, an unnamed swordsmith is on the way home when he encounters an ornate vase in his path. Upper Rank Five demon Gyokko emerges from his vessel to consume the poor man, before spitting him out. Meanwhile, Muichiro awakens a sleeping Tanjiro to ask the whereabouts of his new swordsmith Kanamori. A smiling Tanjiro cheerfully offers to help his search, prompting Muichiro to question why the boy is so selfless. Tanjiro explains that caring for others brings him joy, stunning the detached Mist Hashira.

Suddenly, Upper Rank Four, Hantengu, creeps into the room. Muichiro instantly launches a swift attack, but is surprised when Hantengu dodges. Tanjiro and Nezuko, now in full demon-form, step up with combined offence, allowing Tanjiro to land a decapitating strike. Unlike normal demons, a beheading is not a killing blow for Hantengu. Instead, his head is able to grow a new body, while his body grows a new head – splitting Hantengu into two demons named Sekido and Karaku. Muichiro is blown away by a hurricane-strength gust from Sekido’s aerokinesis, while Tanjiro is struck by lightning from the Khakkhara staff.

Genya joins the fray with a double-barreled shotgun, shooting the heads off each demon. Unfortunately, the demons regenerate, resulting in four duplicates now. One of the newly-formed demons uses his wings to lift Tanjiro into the air and blasts him with an ear-piercing sonic scream. Simultaneously, the other newly-formed demon guts Genya with a spear. Further away, Muichiro rushes to get back to the fight when he encounters a young swordsmith assailed by a giant koi-esque demon. Normally, the pragmatic Muichiro would abandon the kid to protect higher-value targets, but Tanjiro’s earlier words cause him to reconsider. The Hashira hacks off the demon’s arm in the nick of time, saving the boy from being crushed to death.

Taisho-era secrets Kotetsu explains that Sengoku-era steel is of much higher quality than current blades, which is why it’s so highly sought after

Tanjiro is totally unfamiliar with the concept of firearms, although he does note that Genya’s weapon smells like a Nichirin Sword.

All four of Hantengu’s duplicates don’t just possess Upper Rank-level strength, they each seem to possess unique powers and personalities.

