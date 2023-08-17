Timothée Chalamet told Greta Gerwig he should have been in ‘Barbie’

Timothée Chalamet told Greta Gerwig that he should have been in the Barbie movie.

In an interview with Hollywood First Look, Gerwig revealed that the Wonka star visited the set of her film in London. The director said she wanted Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to make cameos in the movie, but their schedules didn’t match up with the project.

“I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig said. “Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

Gerwig previously told Cinemablend that she wanted the pair to appear in her new film in “speciality cameos,” but “both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Gerwig previously directed both Chalamet and Ronan in the Oscar-winning films Lady Bird and Little Women.

Barbie, the director’s latest film, broke the $1billion mark at the global box office within 17 days of its release. It’s the 53rd movie of all time to hit the milestone, and the first ever to be solely directed by a woman.

At the US box office, Barbie has grossed $537.5m (£421.7m), officially putting it ahead of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero movie The Dark Knight ($536m), and making it Warner Bros’ biggest domestic earner in the studio’s 100-year history.

In a four-star review of Barbie, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”