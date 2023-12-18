‘Pokémon Concierge’ review: a charming, refreshing take on a beloved franchise

For nearly all of Pokémon’s existence, the franchise has been built on battles, championships and becoming the greatest Pokémon master of all time. Pokémon Concierge, however, marks a sharp diversion from that tried and tested formula to a soothing slice-of-life that instead focuses on the joy that these monsters bring into the world.

The new Netflix series is a welcome addition to the expansive Pokémon universe – its refreshing shift in tone greatly benefits from its stop-motion animation style. Not meant to be taken as seriously as the original Pokémon anime or games, Concierge is a cute, feel-good take on what it’d be like to not just live with these creatures, but to put their needs first, just like you’d do with a pet.

Concierge captures the playful nature of Pokémon when they’re not forced into aggression and made to battle each other – where once we only saw an aloofness in Pikachu, we now get personality quirks for every type of creature – from Pansage, Panpour and Pansear’s mischief to Eevee’s adorable commitment to sunbathing to Rattata’s feistiness. The show also builds on that, giving some Pokémon full arcs of character development and growth.

While the Pokémon Resort seen in Concierge might be a new addition to the franchise, it feels like a fully fleshed out world that’s been around for ages. It has a rich backstory, told in part by the Pokémon that have been inhabiting the resort long before the start of the series – all of which play a part in its ecosystem. Think Pokémon meets Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Besides the whimsical, carefree feel of Concierge, its attention to detail is also a sight to behold. While the majority of the show’s humans and scenery are sculpted from clay, its Pokémon are crafted out of an array of textures that differ across various Pokémon types. Pokémon Concierge is an immaculately repackaged offering. Its four-episode run is criminally short for such a fully and remarkably realised world, especially considering the incredible voice acting by both its Japanese and English casts and its summery soundtrack (which boasts a brand-new track sung by retired Japanese city-pop icon Mariya Takeuchi).

Its story is a nice change of pace from the source material, too. We’re introduced to Haru, a 20-something who’s in the midst of a career change and learns through the Pokémon Resort how to truly let go of her worries and be in the moment. Through her time at the Resort, Haru is tasked with helping Pokémon live their best lives, leading to her newfound companionship with a shy Psyduck.

If you’re a pet owner, you’ll probably relate more to Haru’s struggles with understanding what Pokémon need than you’ve ever felt with Ash. We get a tidy, complete arc for Haru and Psyduck and along the way are treated to adventures with Pikachu, Dragonite and a slew of other iconic Pokémon. Sure, it’s not the deepest or most complex story told in this universe, but it’s definitely among the most calming.

Though Pikachu and Ash have and will forever be the true mascot duo of the franchise, Concierge proves that there are endless stories begging to be told without them. Forget the battles or chasing the title of Pokémon Master – and step into this fun, fluffy iteration of the Pokémon world.

Pokémon Concierge streams exclusively on Netflix on December 28