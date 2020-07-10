The first gig I went to

Michael Jackson – Sydney Cricket Ground, 1996

“I was 14 at the time. I’ve made some jokes about it before but I won’t repeat them because Michael Jackson fans, um, get really funny. There was a big bit at the end with the children that came out for ‘Heal The World’. But again, I’ll refrain from making comments about that!”

The song I do at karaoke

Coolio feat. L.V. – ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’

“I love rap music and used to have a little rap group with my sister when we were, like, 12. We were pretty bad but we used to mainly do Kris Kross or Will Smith songs. I’m not ever good at knowing the words. Some people are really good at hearing songs and being able to sing them, but I’m very terrible at learning the words. But with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, I always remember every word. You gotta be confident when you get up and do karaoke, so really, you gotta know the words.”

The song that reminds me of my new TV show LOL: Last One Laughing Australia

AC/DC – ‘Highway To Hell’

“Because honestly, the tone of this show really descended – watch it and you’ll see. After the first 20 minutes, it was hellish. It got very dark and very raunchy, very quickly.”

The song that reminds me of home

John Farnham – ‘You’re The Voice’

“This is a very anthemic Australian song. He’s such an old-school Aussie legend and this song just rocks out. I love songs where you can just sing your face off and this is definitely one of those. Also, the Qantas [Australian airline] theme song [‘I Still Call Australia Home’ by Peter Allen] really reminds me of home – every time they play that song, a tear comes to my eye.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Anything from ‘Guys and Dolls’

“I have a lot of musical theatre on my iTunes and sometimes because I was in a production of Guys and Dolls, I can’t listen to the Guys and Dolls soundtrack because it makes me think I’m meant to be on stage. Like, it makes me think I’m late and I’m missing my cue and I just need to go. That’s probably a very weird answer but it’s true.”

The song I play after a hard day’s filming

Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’

“I also play this if I have to get up early to shoot LOL and really get in that zone. I just love this song and it really perks me up every time.”

The album that I’ll never get bored with during lockdown

Green Day – ‘American Idiot’

“I never liked them at the time, but for some reason I’ve just become really obsessed with this album, and I got into it well after it came out. I actually tried to get one of their songs into Pitch Perfect 3 but unfortunately I failed in that mission.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Demi Lovato – ‘Confident’

“My father had ‘Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life’ by Monty Python, which I thought was a really good one. I don’t know why, but Bette Midler’s coming into my mind now – and I love a lot of Whitney Houston songs too. But also, do you go with something funny that people would get a kick out of? I feel like if I played this Demi Lovato song at my funeral, people would be like ‘What the hell? Why’s this playing at a funeral?’ This is really hard though, I think I need to give it some more thought before I lock one in for definite.”

