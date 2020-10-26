Fear The Walking Dead may typically deliver dubious morals and gory violence each episode, but this week’s edition crammed in even more than usual. That is, if you ignore the bubonic plague, rats and foreboding graffiti. Here are the standouts from Fear The Walking Dead season 6 episode 3, ‘Alaska’.

What have been Althea and Dwight been up to? Find out on a new #FearTWD this Sunday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/sUJ0q5qxiG — FearTWD (@FearTWD) October 23, 2020

Most heartwarming moment: Dwight and Sherry finally find each other

Ever since Dwight (Austin Amelio) left The Walking Dead and jumped aboard Fear in season five, he’s been searching for his wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista). After following a breadcrumb trail of scattered notes and largely relying on blind faith, Dwight’s reunion moment finally arrived with melancholic music and a surprisingly sweet tone.

Advertisement

Like any positive event in FTWD, the question is how long will this last? Happiness rarely survives in The Walking Dead universe, and with Dwight at the mercy of Virginia (Colby Minifie), Sherry could become the cruel bargaining chip he’s always feared. For now, bask in a rare heartwarming moment from a show which usually delights in bleak thrills.

Most bittersweet moment: Althea and Isabelle do the walkie-talkie

As scavengers for Virginia, Althea (Maggie Grace) and Dwight take a diversion from their duties to pursue the former’s love interest and Civic Republic Military pilot, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon). With Althea tracking her whereabouts over radio broadcasts since their encounter last season, the pair end up at an office tower block where Isabelle’s expected to make a supply drop.

While the build-up was engineered to feel like Althea could be swooped up via helicopter and leave the show entirely, the reunion moment was undercut with cold walkie-talkie ‘copy that’ chat. It’s unclear whether Isabelle even recognises Althea’s voice as they exchange words, but due to the bubonic plague infesting the tower, she doesn’t stick around for any romantic reunion.

The sweet relief to all this is the supply drop, which is conveniently filled with the medical supplies needed to counter the plague’s effects and save Dwight and other survivors. With Isabelle’s now established presence hovering the skies however, this might not be the last time she provides a helpful, get out-of-jail assist.

Who’s making moves? Morgan takes it slowly against Virginia

Advertisement

The end of last week’s episode spelled a potential confrontation between Morgan and Virginia after he reunited with Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) on the borders. A foolish attack though isn’t Morgan’s style of play, with the opening sequence showing how he’s instead getting supplies from Daniel to help Isaac’s widow Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) with her baby.

Morgan vows to Rachel nobody will know their whereabouts until they’re “ready to get everybody else out”. It’s hard to read what Morgan is planning from this point, but his options feel limited outside of a surprise attack on Virginia directly through Daniel. For now, Morgan’s next priority is finding pregnant Grace (Karen David) who was last seen under the care of Virginia’s doctors.

This week’s biggest question: who is scribbling “The Beginning Is The End” all over the place?

Repeat motif alert! Inside the tower block, Althea and Dwight both encounter a wall emblazoned with the same phrase graffitied on that submarine in the premiere.

Is it just a hip phrase sweeping apocalyptic America? Doubtful. As Althea points out upon seeing vent panels littered on the floor, she suspects the bubonic plague riddled throughout the tower was a planted attack – suggesting those who wrote the message as a possible culprit. But why would a group try to wipe out seemingly innocent lives via infected rats?

The phrase alone might spell some kind of Doomsday cult, although that would raise bigger questions around what they’re trying to access on that submarine with the missing key. Whatever form they take, there’s a menacing group on Virginia’s periphery, which could pose a huge threat, or present an ally, for Morgan’s future homestead plans.

The heart-wrenching quote: “It’s good to hear your voice… because there aren’t many people left” – Althea

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 3 airs October 26 at 9pm on AMC