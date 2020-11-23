Fear The Walking Dead’s midseason finale has major Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibes, even the showrunners have admitted it. While ‘Damage From The Inside’ is far from a horror classic, it marks (presumably) the final chapter before main players Morgan and Virginia face off in the second half of the season. Here’s everything you need to know from Fear The Walking Dead season 6 episode 7.

Most surprising moment: meet the experimental taxidermist

Those messed-up zombies scattered about the place? Not a killer cult, it turns out, but something altogether weirder. This week we’re introduced to Ed (Raphael Sbarge) – a taxidermist survivor whose freaky walker creations killed his own family.

This is the second time Fear The Walking Dead has undercut itself this season after teasing something more nightmarish and interesting – episode five’s disappointing outcast group was another damp squib. The initial sequence, which saw Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) exploring rooms filled with stuffed animals, creeping ever closer towards a walker strapped to a table, was a creepy, well-executed setup. Too bad that taxidermist Ed has all the charisma of a wet flannel.

His end comes very quickly too. Injured in an accidental impaling, the freshly introduced character begs Dakota and Alicia to flee as his own undead creations – initially designed to ward off danger – close in.

Ed’s death means this entire subplot serves only to reunite Alicia with Morgan (Lennie James), who arrives just at the right moment to save the day. As the walkers finish chowing down on Ed, they turn to Alicia and Dakota for seconds – only for Morgan to finish them off.

Biggest revelation: Virginia killed her own parents

During Dakota’s chat with Ed, she reveals that her sister (and camp leader) Virginia killed their parents. This is the first explanation we’ve had as to why the pair’s relationship is so frosty. Virginia is clearly dedicated to keeping her sibling safe – she freaks out when Dakota disappears – and family seems important to her. Could Virginia’s power grab in the group be a result of something far more deep-rooted?

Who’s making moves? Morgan gets some new recruits

Towards the end of the episode, it’s revealed that Morgan orchestrated the walker attack on Virginia’s convoy which led to Dakota’s disappearance. He wanted to capture the young survivor and use her as a bargaining chip in his struggle with Virginia. This is met with dismay by Alicia, who disapproved of Morgan’d dirty tactics. In the end, Morgan relents and agrees that Dakota can stay safely with them at his homestead.

Will Morgan keep his promise? And is Dakota to be trusted? She wasn’t very forthcoming about why Virginia killed their parents – could the whole story be a fabricated ploy to embed herself behind enemy lines?

This week’s biggest question: which side will Victor Strand choose?

After failing to retrieve Dakota from Alicia and Morgan, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) faces an angry Virginia who questions his loyalty. In desperation, Virginia reveals the final ace up her sleeve: a locked-up (and pregnant) survivor called Grace (Karen David), held captive in a secret shelter.

Virginia plans to use Grace in any deal for Dakota, but how will Strand react? He’s risen up the ranks under Virginia and isn’t keen to relinquish his newfound authority. So what’s his next move? We’ll have to wait and see when Fear The Walking Dead returns in 2021.

Most ominous quote: “All of them. I want every single person we took from that damn Gulch” – Virginia

Fear The Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 airs November 23 at 9pm on AMC