Beck says he’s re-recording early hits ‘Loser’ and ‘Where It’s At’

Beck has announced his plans to re-record his classic tracks ‘Loser’ and ‘Where It’s At’ for an unspecified new project.

Speaking during a keynote Q&A with New Yorker writer Amanda Petrusich (per Rolling Stone). “I think it’s a bit arbitrary that you make a record and that’s the only version that exists,” he said.

“You look back at your work and you see things you want to fix. That’s what drives the next album. You constantly try to not evolve but crystallize.”

The 51-year-old also revealed he thought 1994 hit ‘Loser’ would be “a fluke thing that was gonna go away,” and shared an entertaining anecdote about a time he “decided to have fun with it”.

“I’d be playing a bowling alley in East Los Angeles, there’d be all these limos with executives from record labels,” the singer explained. “There was a band that was playing after me, so I asked if I could use all their equipment. I figured some way to tape all the keyboard notes down so they would just play. They had pedals, so I’d hit the guitar and it would feedback.

“So I had all this stuff playing by itself. And then I left. And I went home and I called the bar. The bartender answered… I got him to reach the cord to the microphone and have him hold it up to the mic and I said I was home.

“I still got signed, which was amazing,” he added.

Yesterday (March 18), Beck and St. Vincent were among the artists announced to perform at a MusiCares event on April 1 honouring Joni Mitchell.

Other names on the line-up include Jon Batiste, Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell.