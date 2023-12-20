Oli Sykes teases heavy new Bring Me The Horizon song ‘Kool-Aid’

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes has shared a snippet of a heavy new song, ‘Kool-Aid’.

The Sheffield rock band’s frontman offered a teaser of the single on his Instagram story, in which he is heard screaming “Such a sucker for an execution…” over one of the band’s heaviest instrumentals for the last decade.

The Instagram story reveals that ‘Kool-Aid’ will likely be the second song on the band’s forthcoming album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ and also contains more information about its other songs. Its opening track is shown to have the working title ‘ScREam’ and remains in progress, with notes that it needs the structure, key and tempo change as well as new verse and chorus melodies.

Meanwhile, the third song has the working title ‘toP 10 STatUes THAT CRiED BLood’.

need pic.twitter.com/dtjmc1Vbi8 — BMTH stan for lyfe (@bmthstan4lyfe) December 19, 2023

‘NeX GEn’ was supposed to be released on September 15 and was being announced following the band’s headline performance at this summer’s Download Festival. However, three weeks before its release, the band pushed back the LP due to “unforeseen circumstances”, leaving them “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

A new release date for the album has not been released but Sykes promised fans it is “close”.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared a video of their song with BABYMETAL, ‘Kingslayer’, which they performed together while on tour in Japan in October with many fans sharing footage of their team up-at the time.

The band also recently released a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2013 LP ‘Sempiternal’.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next year, as well as play at the star-studded 2024 edition of Sick New World. Find a full list of dates and remaining tickets here.