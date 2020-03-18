News Music News

Charli XCX schedules livestream programme with Christine and the Queens, Diplo, Clairo and more

The events will "spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Charli XCX
Charli XCX, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

Charli XCX has announced a self-isolation programme of events that will be live-streamed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The daily online events, which will take place on Charli’s Instagram, are aimed at “providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Charli is inviting guests to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”

The first event begins this evening (March 18) at 5pm and will see Charli connect with Christine and The Queens for “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health.” Charli will also be inviting fans to submit questions ahead of the daily streams.

Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens at the NME Awards 2020. Credit: Dean Chalkley
Other events planned included a live-streamed personal training session with Diplo on Thursday (March 19) and a ‘Girls Night In’ event on Friday (March 20) with Rita Ora.

On Saturday (March 21), Kim Petras will join Charli for a game of ‘Would U Rather’ and a “therapeutic art class” with Clairo will take place on Sunday (March 22). You can see the full schedule below.

Charli XCX’s March live-stream schedule
18 March, 5pm – An Emo Chat with Christine and the Queens
19 March, 6pm – Personal Training with Diplo
20 March, time TBC – Girls Night In with Rita Ora
21 March, time TBC – Would U Rather with Kim Petras
22nd March, 8pm UK time – Art Class with Clairo

Charli is encouraging viewers to be “as active in each event as possible, joining the conversation or taking part at home.”

A press release added: “Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”
It comes at the virus crisis continues to see events cancelled. Today, Glastonbury announced that the 2020 festival was cancelled.
Later, the Eurovision Song Contest followed suit, cancelling the event for the first time in its 63 year history.
