Chris Pratt’s Garfield voice splits fans following first trailer

By Adam Starkey

Chris Pratt’s take on Garfield has divided fans following the first trailer for The Garfield Movie. 

The actor, who recently voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, embodies the grumpy cat in the upcoming animated comedy. Other cast members include Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s father Vic, Nicholas Hoult as his owner Jon, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Ceceily Strong, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Harvey Guillén.

The film is from director Mark Dindal, who is best known for Disney flicks The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little. Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgrove and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) have penned the screenplay.

After the first trailer debuted, ironically for Garfield, on Monday (November 13), Pratt’s instantly recogniseable voice as the cynical cat has largely split opinion.

“I can’t explain it but I can’t tell if Garfield sounds like Chris Pratt or if Chris Pratt retroactively just sounds like Garfield,” one X user wrote.

After highlighting Pratt’s past voice roles from The Lego Movie to Onward, another added: “Chris Pratt actually has a very impressive VA resume going now and I don’t think it’s gonna stop either lol.”

Some however are not sold on Pratt’s version of Garfield, a character who has been voiced by the likes of Bill Murray, Frank Welker and Lorenzo Music in the past.

“Garfield nailed the Chris Pratt voice impression ngl,” one user wrote.

Another added: “This looks really cute and I love the art style but I can’t get over the fact that Chris Pratt absolutely does not fit as Garfield at all.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Garfield is originally based on the 1978 comic strip of the same name by Jim Davis. The character has been adapted into a number of TV shows and movies, with the last big screen outing being 2006’s live-action sequel Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties.

The Garfield Movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

