Blizzard Entertainment has released details of Diablo III‘s upcoming Season 24 loot drops in their latest preview blog.

The post on Blizzard’s website reads: “Season 24 introduces Ethereals, a new weapon-type that players will be able to acquire and hunt for in their upcoming seasonal journey.”

“Ethereals will roll a powerful set of affixes,” it continues, “a random Class Weapon Legendary Power and a random Class Passive Power. Ethereals will have unique icons, names, item types, and sounds originally found in Diablo II.”

Advertisement

A developer note on the post adds: “Diablo II left us with fond memories when it released more than 20 years ago, and with Diablo II: Resurrected coming soon, we’d like to introduce a feature to honor that legacy.”

“For this seasonal theme, our inspiration took shape by reimagining how Ethereal items could manifest in Diablo III. In Season 24, Ethereals are rare, powerful, and fleeting items, with 21 iconic weapons from Diablo II making a return.”

Players collect all 21 Ethereal weapons during the season will be rewarded with the feat of strength, Ethereal Recollection.

Public testing on Diablo III: Season 24 will kick off on June 17 lasting for two weeks. Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2021.

Meanwhile during the recent Summer Game Fest stream, Blizzard revealed new Overwatch 2 skins for Baptiste and Sombra. Director Aaron Keller said that the 5v5 PvP “should feel new yet familiar to fans.”

Advertisement

In other news, an upcoming update to the original Overwatch will finally allow cross platform play across consoles and PC but won’t be available for competitive modes.