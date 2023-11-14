Donald Trump shouts out Lil Pump at a campaign rally in Florida

- READ MORE: Lil Pump – ‘Harverd Dropout’ review
Pump has been a proud supporter of Trump for many years. In 2020 – while the then 45th US president was hoping to serve a second term – the ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper told fans to vote for Trump over “sleepy Joe” Bidden. Since then, he has continued his support for the former entrepreneur.
Last Wednesday (November 8), Trump hosted a campaign rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida. During his speech, Trump shouted out some of his favourite Hispanic public figures including Lil Pump, who was in attendance.
“One of the few, rapper Lil Pump,” Trump said before over-enunciating the “Lil” in his name. Pump stood up in his seat, accepting the applause, while wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan hat.
Trump has shouted out Pump out before. In 2020, the former POTUS called the rapper on stage at a rally in Michigan but called the Floridian “Lil Pimp” instead of his actual stage name. He also sported a MAGA hat at the event.
While on stage, Pump said: “Hello everybody, how are you all feeling? I come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for the country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 2020!”
After this appearance, Lil Pump lost 300,000 Instagram followers.
Trump is currently in the race to become the Republican candidate for next year’s presidential election.
Earlier this year, Trump was also indicted on four separate occasions. In Georgia, he has been charged 13 times, including an alleged violation of the state’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
He also was criminally charged in a separate federal investigation into efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. In a third case, Trump is facing 40 criminal charges for allegedly mishandling classified material after he left the White House. Lastly, in New York, the former president has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. If found guilty, the businessman will face hefty fines and years in prison.
When booked in Georgia, a mugshot was taken of Trump and went viral. He now allegedly makes $7 million from merch with his mugshot printed on it.
Elsewhere, Lil Pump hasn’t reached the same level of mainstream success as his 2019 album ‘Harverd Dropout’, which hosted his Billboard Top 10 collaboration with Kanye West, ‘I Love It’. In March this year, he dropped his third album ‘Lil Pump 2’, before telling fans that he had “retired from rap” last July.
“PSA, PSA,” he said in a video. “I will not be making music anymore. I retire. I’m finna go be an astronaut. Bye.”
In other news, viewers of popular TV series The Fall Of The House Of Usher have allegedly noticed a slight dig at Trump in the show. Meanwhile, Slaves On Dope frontman Jason Rockman prank-called Donald Trump while pretending to be Clint Eastwood.