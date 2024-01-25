Dua Lipa announces new single ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa has announced her new single ‘Training Season’ from her forthcoming album.

The pop singer took to her official Instagram account to share that her latest song ‘Training Season’ will be released on February 15. Fans can pre-order / pre-save the track now. It is available in a limited edition 7″ vinyl as well as a CD and a cassette tape.

Lipa also shared a snippet of the upbeat track on her TikTok account. In the video, she is seen singing along to the song with the lyrics: “I need someone to hold me close / deeper than I’ve ever known / whose love feels like a rodeo / knows just how to take control / He’s straight talking to my soul / conversation overload / got me feeling vertigo” while dancing in the back of a car.

@dualipaofficial TRAINING SEASON 15 FEBRUARY 11PM GMT PRE-ORDER NOW LINK IN BIO ♬ Training Season – Dua Lipa

Speaking about ‘Training Season’ in a press release, Lipa said: “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry)], and Tobias [Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs)] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”

She added, “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

The song follows her 2023 single ‘Houdini‘. In a four star review of track, NME said: “‘Houdini’, the first taste of that hotly-anticipated next LP, doesn’t ditch the Studio 54-ready sound entirely. As the song enters its final throes, a glittering synth arpeggio (which has producer Kevin Parker written all over it) takes centre stage and transports us right back beneath the strobing lights and smoke machines of discos past.

Both songs are set to appear in Lipa’s forthcoming yet-to-be-named third studio album which is set for release later this year.

Jesso Jr., Ailin, Danny L. Harle (Caroline Polachek) and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker served as core collaborators throughout the project. Speaking of the creation of the project, the pop singer said: “A lot of this album was written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos and how I moved through the world with lightness and optimism of whatever the outcome may be.”

Lipa revealed more about the forthcoming new album in an interview with Rolling Stone, sharing: “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.

“You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Her new album will follow 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia‘. In a five-star review of the LP, NME shared: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

In other news, Lipa earned three BRIT Award nominations including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act and Song of the Year for ‘Dance The Night’. She was also announced as one of the performers at this year’s BRIT Awards.

She will also be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards on February 4, where ‘Dance The Night’ from Barbie is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.