Dwayne Johnson reveals rerecorded Taylor Swift songs will feature in his new film, ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that two of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded songs will feature on the soundtrack of his new movie, DC League of Super-Pets.

In a promotional video shared to TikTok ahead of the film’s premiere today (July 29), Johnson is joined by his Super-Pets co-star Kevin Hart, and the pair quiz each other on what music they’ve been listening to.

@therock Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock🎶#SevenBucksProd ♬ original sound – The Rock

Johnson mentions “Taylor’s Version” of the song ‘Bad Blood’, while Hart names Swift’s ‘Message In A Bottle’. Later, a title card confirms that both tracks will feature on the soundtrack, as snippets of the animated film appear on screen.

“Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets!”, Johnson wrote in the accompanying caption, “In theaters TONIGHT!”.

Responding in the video’s comment section, Swift applauded the use of “the ethically sourced versions of [her] songs,” referencing her previous dispute with former-label Big Machine ​​over the rights to the masters of her six-album catalogue.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film!! Ur the man,” Swift wrote.

‘Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ first appeared on Swift’s re-recorded album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, which was released last year. However, the pop star’s later album ‘1989’ — which includes the single ‘Bad Blood’ — has yet to be released, fuelling speculation that her own version of the 2014 LP will soon be released.

While the re-recording of ‘1989’ hasn’t been confirmed, Swift has dropped her own version of two of its tracks: ‘Wildest Dreams’ in September 2021 and ‘This Love’ earlier this year.

The re-recording of Swift’s old albums comes after the pop star’s much-publicised dispute with Scooter Braun. In 2020, the manager purchased the Swift’s former record label and therefore the master rights to her first six albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.