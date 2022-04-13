Watch ENHYPEN perform their viral TikTok hit ‘Polaroid Love’ live

ENHYPEN have dropped a live performance video for their viral hit song ‘Polaroid Love’, from their latest release ‘Dimension: Answer’.

The group recently made a guest appearance on Genius’ ‘Open Mic’ session, where they sung a live rendition of the TikTok hit. For the performance, the septet take over an old-school ’50s dinner, which has been decorated with polaroids of the boyband.

“It’s like a polaroid love, love that old-fashioned feeling / But my heart is racing, why am I like this? / It’s like a polaroid love, it’s not going my way / I don’t even have any trendy filter, but I love that vibe,” the septet sing on the chorus.

Released earlier this year, ‘Dimension: Answer’ is the repackaged version of their debut studio album ‘Dimension: Dilemma’. That record was released last October, alongside its lead single ‘Tamed-Dashed’.

Aside from ‘Polaroid Love’, the boyband’s repackaged album also included the title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ and closing song ‘Outro: Day 2,’ which features an English-language narration by Korean-Australian member Jake.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN are set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, an upcoming K-pop festival that’s set to take place in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The group will be performing at the festival’s Saturday (May 14) show, which will also feature AB6IX, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai, MAMAMOO and NCT Dream.

ENHYPEN also recently opened up about collaborating with HYBE boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) for their joint performance at last December’s 2021 KBS Song Festival. In the ‘BACKSTAGE: TXT x EN-‘ documentary, the boybands spoke about how the rehearsals leading up to the performance helped form a friendship between both groups.