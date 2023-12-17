Enter Shikari, Napalm Death and Carcass to release eco-friendly vinyl records

Albums by Enter Shikari, Napalm Death and Carcass are set to be re-released as eco-friendly ‘Greenyl’ vinyl records.

Record shop Rude Cares has teamed up with Greenyl to release the album as part of a new Be The Change initiative, for which the LPs will be made at the first eco-friendly vinyl plant.

Enter Shikari’s ‘Common Dreads’, Napalm Death’s ‘Harmony Corruption’ and Carcass’ ‘Heartwork’ will be printed on PVC-free Greenyl, made from 99 per cent recycled plastic compound which has zero emissions during the production process.

Other bands taking part include The Dangerous Summer, Less Than Jake, Chiodos, Polyphia, Sydney Sprague and Graphic Nature. You can find release dates and links to pre-order here.

We're thrilled to present 'Common Dreads' by @ENTERSHIKARI – an Emerald Green & Black Nebula @greenylrecords LP.

Exclusively available for pre-order at https://t.co/7mtKhyJ7kI.🌱🎸 pic.twitter.com/dh0mSUkr94 — Rude Records (@ruderecords) December 13, 2023

According to the Be The Change initiative, the records sound “perfect” and still have a “high-quality sound”.

“We’re on a mission to flip the script on vinyl manufacturing, launching a project that’s not just music but a message for our world,” said co-founder of Greenyl and president of Rude Records, Ilich Rausa (per Kerrang!).

“I’m very excited that fans can enjoy eco-friendly vinyl versions of milestones LPs that rock as hard as their favourite bands. I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this wild ride with us. To the bands and fans, let’s crank up the enthusiasm and make history together. Get ready to be part of something epic – let’s turn up the volume and be the change.”

More bands and artists taking part in the initiative are set to be revealed throughout 2024.

The environmental impact of vinyl production has been brought into focus in recent years as the physical format has resurged in popularity.

Just last week, a senior music executive said that artists who advocate for climate change and continue to produce physical records are “hypocritical”.

Sir Robin Millar, a senior record industry executive who has also produced albums such as Sade‘s ‘Diamond Life’ and Everything But The Girl‘s ‘Eden’, said in a recent interview that the production of physical records such as vinyl and CDs should be eradicated.

“I am baffled that no large record company has had the backing of a big-selling artist to stop making physical records,” he told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, sales of vinyl have surged by nearly 15 per cent year-on-year for the first nine months of 2023, according to a new report.