Eva Mendes hits back at Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ critics following Oscar nomination

Eva Mendes has called out those who tried to “shame” her husband Ryan Gosling for taking on the role of Ken in Barbie.

Gosling’s performance in the film has earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, while his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ (written and produced by Mark Ronson) is also nominated. However, the actor was initially criticised by some for taking on the roll of the plastic doll.

Mendes shared one story published by Rolling Stone in June 2022 as an example. The article’s headline read, “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’”

In response, the actress and businesswoman wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (January 25): “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

America Ferrera, who played Gloria alongside Gosling in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, and is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was in full agreement with Mendes.

“He is brilliant as Ken!” she wrote in the comments. “Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented.”

Mendes’ comments come a day after Gosling learned of his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken. However, his achievement was somewhat overshadowed by the fact that Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

In a statement, Gosling expressed his disappointment at the duo being snubbed by the Oscars.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” the actor began. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued: “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

“Having said that,” Gosling concluded, “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Elsewhere, Whoopi Goldberg has argued that there is no such thing as an Oscars “snub”, saying: “Not everybody gets a prize.”