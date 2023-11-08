G-Dragon says “justice will prevail” in Instagram post after police questioning

Big Bang rapper G-Dragon has taken to Instagram to address his recent police questioning and drug test, saying “justice will prevail” amid his alleged drug use.

G-Dragon took to Instagram on November 7 with a post that features a Korean idiom and a vague, brief message that’s seemingly in reference to his recent police questioning and rapid drug test that occurred earlier this week. The singer has repeated denied all drug use allegations.

“Justice will prevail,” the Korean idiom reads, as translated by The Korea Herald. Written below the four-character idiom is a brief sentence written in bold: “Everything will go in its right way in the end.”

The post notably went live hours after he left the police station the same day for the questioning, which reportedly lasted for approximately four hours.

As G-Dragon was leaving the police station, he also spoke to the media and claimed that a rapid drug test administered to him by police had come back negative. “I’ve also made an urgent request for a comprehensive drug test. I hope the investigative authorities announce the results fast,” he said, per The Korea Herald.

In the wake of the ongoing investigation, some brands that G-Dragon had partnerships have been distancing themselves from him. Most notably, BMW Korea decided to take down promotional images and videos featuring the musician, saying it had to consider the “deteriorating public sentiment” toward G-Dragon, per The Korea Times.

G-Dragon – real name Kwon Ji-young – was first booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police on October 26 for an alleged breach of South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act. A day after the allegations surfaced (October 27), the musician came forward to deny claims of his illegal drug use in a statement through his lawyer.