Gift Guide: Christmas presents for the guitarist in your life

If you’re a guitarist, you probably know the deflating feeling of opening a well-meant guitar-related gift that doesn’t quite fit your playing style. And if you’re a non-player who’s arrived here looking for gift inspiration for the guitar player in your life, you’ll know how confusing it can be to find the right piece of kit for them. Allow this gift guide, produced in conjunction with Strings & Things, to take the grind out of gifting.

Cradletune, £41.59

What is it?

It’s a tuner on a tripod, allowing the player to rest their instrument safely in scratch-evading suspension and freeing up two hands for tuning. Works for electric and acoustic guitars and basses.

Who’s it for?

Great for serious home players – especially those with multiple instruments – and for beginners who find tuning tricky, thanks to its big, bright screen and precision tuning.

Perfect partner

How about the Power Peg, a nifty piece of motorised kit that takes the effort out of winding on fresh strings?

Neon pink Ernie Ball guitar lead, £32.99

What is it?

Who said leads have to blend into the background? This hot pink cable is a real attention-grabber, but it’s a serious piece of kit too: nylon coated and hard wearing, tangle resistant and noise free (except from that loud colour, of course).

Who’s it for?

Stage guitarists and bassists who like to be noticed. Which is most stage guitarists and bassists!

Perfect partner

An Ernie Ball strap, available in a range of expressive colours and designs.

Ernie Ball Tap Tempo, £29.99

What is it?

Non-guitarists, prepare to glaze over a little, but trust us – your favourite guitarist will be amazed when you present them with this. The Tap Tempo is a pedal that allows a player to set the tempo of another effect pedal, such as a delay, upping their on-stage game immensely.

Who’s it for?

Ambitious stage guitarists looking to evoke studio-style production in a live setting. So, for example, your Ed Sheeran-loving little sister, or that uncle who thinks he’s The Edge.

Perfect partner

The Tap Tempo only works in conjunction with other pedals, so why not go the extra mile and add the Ernie Ball Expression Series Ambient Delay? You’ll have the next Bon Iver on your hands in no time.

Ernie Ball vintage logo pint glass, £5.99

What is it?

It’s a pint glass! For beer and other beverages! With the Ernie Ball logo on it!

Who’s it for?

All guitarists know this: the graphic design in the guitar world is killer, and Ernie Ball’s hot rod-inspired typography and eagle icon is up there with the best. Guaranteed to make beer even better.

Perfect partner

To show you appreciate they’re a serious player as well as a pint-drinker, why not add a set of Ernie Ball’s premier strings, like Slinky Cobalt, engineered for clarity of sound, or M-Steel, for ultra high output?

Ernie Ball VP, £154.99

What is it?

It’s a volume pedal, allowing the player to control the loudness of their instrument by foot. This one is special, though – it’s the 40th anniversary edition of this classic players’ essential, in slate black aluminium that the makers claim is virtually indestructible!

Who’s it for?

Stage guitarists who like to crank up the decibels for a solo. Which is most stage guitarists!

Perfect partner

Add some Everlast guitar picks and the Ernie Ball Pick Holder, which suckers onto a guitar and doesn’t require a player to ruin their beloved instrument with sticky pads. It’s a small extra that will get a lot of use.