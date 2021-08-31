JPEGMAFIA shares new song ‘TRUST!’ and unveils new tour dates

JPEGMAFIA has shared a new song ‘TRUST!’ – you can listen to the new song below.

The rapper has also announced a series of new UK tour dates that will see him play shows in Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and Manchester in March 2022.

Tickets for the gigs on sale at 9am on September 3, and will be available to buy here.

Advertisement

You can listen to the song and see the tour dates here:

MARCH 2022

23 – O2 Institute 1, Birmingham

24 – Concorde 2, Brighton

27 – Marble Factory, Bristol

31 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

The rapper released his last project, ‘EP2!’ back in February 12 via via EQT Recordings/Polydor Records on which he produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered each of the seven songs.

Reviewing his recent ‘EP2’, NME said: “Although its highlights never quite reach the dizzying heights of ‘Veteran’ or ‘All My Heroes…’, ‘EP2!’ does much to show that, even when the abrasiveness is dialled back a bit, Peggy still stands out among the most engaging and inventive artists making music today.”

Last year, the rapper released a series of one-off tracks, the last of which was ‘Last Dance’ in August.

Advertisement

The releases included ‘The Bends!’, ‘Cutie Pie!’, and ‘BALD!’ – and one remix track featuring Denzel Curry. Others were ‘Living Single’ and ‘Rough 7’ which featured Tommy Genesis.

In addition to his solo releases last year, the rapper was enlisted on Brockhampton’s track, ‘chain on / hold me’, and has published ten episodes of his How To Build A Relationship documentary series online, featuring collaborators Ariel Pink, Orville Peck and Kenny Beats, among others.

JPEGMAFIA released his third studio album, ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’ in September 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the album five stars, saying “JPEGMAFIA’s third album is his most accomplished record yet”.

“Sure, it might not slap you in the face quite like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album created for multiple listens on headphones.”