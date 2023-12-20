Kula Shaker announce ‘Natural Magick’ – first new album with original line-up since 1998

Kula Shaker have announced a new album ‘Natural Magick’, which reunites their original line-up for the first time in 25 years.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’ will be released on January 26 on Strange Folk Records via Absolute. It marks the return of keyboardist Jay Darlington, who for the previous decade has worked with both Liam and Noel Gallagher, meaning their original line-up is back together for the first time since 1998.

The album features the previously released single ‘Indian Record Player’, as well as ‘Waves’ which was released earlier this summer.

Advertisement

“This chapter in the band’s life is very much driven by live energy and that spiritual connection with the audiences which comes with it,” explained vocalist and guitarist Crispian Mills. “We all agreed to make this album a Kula Shaker fan’s dream. It was very similar to the way we recorded K, back when we only had half an hour to blow people away, and recording much of it in-between shows while touring.”

Meanwhile, on Darlington’s return, he added: “It was one of those fortuitous moments of synchronicity. When we first reformed in 2007, Jay was still in Oasis, but at the end of last year the intertwining paths of fate brought us back together. Also, around the same time, our original management team of Kev Nixon (who also co-produced the album with Crispian and Alonza) and Sarah Clayman took over again and so we’ve got the whole crew back together from when we made (multi-platinum-selling debut album) ‘K’.

“There’s an excitement and momentum you feed off in these situations. Two days after Jay did his first official gig back with us at Shepherd’s Bush Empire last December, we were in the studio recording new songs.”

He continued: “It’s all part of our ever-evolving mission to spread the gospel of peace, love and understanding. Sure, you can look at the world and say it’s run by sickos, but I’m an optimist. Love is the source of all spiritual power, and the bands I love always connect me to something more than the music; I like to think of us as a ‘gateway’ to a happier, more spiritual reality. That’s ‘Natural Magick’.”

The tracklist of ‘Natural Magick’ is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Gaslighting’

2. ‘Waves’

3. ‘Natural Magick’

4. ‘Indian Record Player’

5. ‘Chura Liya (You Stole My Heart)’

6. ‘Something Dangerous’

7. ‘Stay With Me Tonight’

8. ‘Happy Birthday’

9. ‘IDONTWANNAPAYMYTAXES’

10. ‘F-Bombs’

11. ‘Whistle And I Will Come’

12. ‘Kalifornia Blues’

13. ‘Give Me Tomorrow’