‘League of Legends’ source code auctioned off by hackers

The hackers who were allegedly behind a recent assault on Riot Games have announced they they are auctioning off source code for some of the company’s most famous games.

The company behind League of Legends recently confirmed it had received a ransom note for the stolen source code (via Tech Radar).

Reports claimed that the hackers had demanded $10 million (£8million) for the stolen material.

Riot Games have since issued a detailed response on Twitter.

“Truthfully, any exposure of source code can increase the likelihood of new cheats emerging,” Riot said. “Since the attack, we’ve been working to assess its impact on anticheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed,” they wrote.

“The illegally obtained source code also includes a number of experimental features. While we hope some of these game modes and other changes eventually make it out to players, most of this content is in prototype and there’s no guarantee it will ever be released.

“Our security teams and globally recognised external consultants continue to evaluate the attack and audit our systems. We’ve also notified law enforcement and are in active cooperation with them as they investigate the attack and the group behind it.

“We’re committed to transparency and will release a full report in the future detailing the attackers’ techniques, the areas where Riot’s security controls failed, and the steps we’re taking to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve made a lot of progress since last week and we believe we’ll have things repaired later in the week, which will allow us to remain on our regular patch cadence going forward. The League and TFT teams will update you soon on what this means for each game,” they concluded.

Sources say that during the breach, hackers managed to obtain source coding for League of Legends as well as Teamfight Tactics and Packman.

The incident meant Riot was forced to postpone the release of some upcoming patches for games. They said user data was all secure.

NME has reached out to Riot Games for comment.