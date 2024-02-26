Liam Gallagher says he can see Noel “not looking back in anger”, offers to “send him a box of chocolates” for Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has said that he can see Noel “not looking back in anger” over the argument that led to Oasis’ split, and has offered to “send him a box of chocolates” to reunite.

The singer, songwriter and former frontman of the Britpop band reflected on the circumstances that led to their split back in 2009, and said that the drunken argument they had backstage, in hindsight, wasn’t enough to make them call it quits.

He looked back at the disbandment during a new interview with The Sunday Times, which saw him and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire promote their newly released collaborative project and upcoming tour.

Talking to the outlet, Liam opened up about the conflict between him and his brother, which came to a head in 2009 after he swung one of Noel’s guitars “like an axe” backstage at a show in Paris.

“I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis shit, there was no need for it, you know what I mean?” he told the publication. “Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it.”

He also said that he is open to the idea of reuniting, but only if Noel reaches out to him to show they’re on the same page. “He knows I’m not going to call him,” he said. “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

Last year, Noel said that he would consider reuniting with the members if Liam called him and claimed that his brother was too much of a “coward” to follow through with the idea –saying it was only a way to “get people’s hopes up”.

During the interview with The Sunday Times, Liam also explained how he thinks his brother’s recent split from wife Sara MacDonald could change his approach to a reunion. “Now things have changed in his personal life, I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates,” Liam said.

When asked if the band were to return, would Noel turn up with arms full of chocolates, the singer responded: “Oh without a doubt.”

He also said that he doesn’t “hold grudges”, and that an Oasis reunion would be “great” because it would mean that he could revert to singing half of the setlist.

The comments come following the singer sharing details of a 2024 tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis‘ seminal 1994 album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, which will see him play the tracklist in full. Ahead of the shows, Liam also claimed that he asked Noel to reunite for the upcoming run of live dates, but he “turned it down”. “Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it,” he claimed.

“I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no,” he said. “It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the ‘Definitely Maybe’ thing and have a nice time without him.”

For the most part, the brothers have had a largely on-again-off-again approach to the idea. In a cover interview with NME, Liam claimed that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Additionally, back in January, Noel also caught fans’ attention when he claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

Another dampener was then added to the debate, when Liam accused his brother and former bandmate of doing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a band”.

Former guitarist Bonehead also weighed in on the debate, and said that he would like the reunion to go ahead because of what it would mean to the “younger fans”.

Alongside the upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ shows – which include a headline slot at Reading & Leeds – Liam is also set to release his long-awaited collaborative album with John Squire on Friday (March 1).

So far, the two have shared debut track ‘Just Another Rainbow’, latest single, ‘Mars To Liverpool’, and details of an upcoming tour, which then sold out in just 30 seconds.

They also announced that they would be performing at Glastonbury 2024 – a statement which Liam later denied making.