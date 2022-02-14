Listen to White Lies soaring new single, ‘Blue Drift’

White Lies have shared a soaring new single called ‘Blue Drift’ – listen to it below.

It’s the latest offering from the trio’s upcoming sixth album, ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’ which arrives on February 18 – you can pre-order it here.

Speaking about the new song, the band’s Charles Cave said: “Dare I say it this is another tip-toe into a more progressive-rock realm.

“The song feels very much a nighttime drive to me, winding empty roads, foreign air creeping in through the window. It’s a song about being humbled by the mind’s ability to lift us up and bring us down.

“It’s grand, full of longing and bombast, but there is an uneasiness to it too. It never quite resolves. This is going to be HUGE when we play it live!”

Listen to it here:

The latest offering comes after previously released singles including the album’s title track, ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars‘ and ‘Am I Really Going To Die.’

The band are also due to hit the road for a UK and European tour next year. See the full UK dates below – including a new date at Gloucester – and get tickets here.

MARCH 2022

9 – Gloucester, Guildhall – new date

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

11 – Manchester, Academy

12 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

13 – Birmingham, Institute

15 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

16 – Leeds, Stylus

18 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Bristol, Academy

21 – Dublin, Vicar Street

22 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

24 – Norwich, UEA

25 – Oxford, Academy

26 – London, Hammersmith Apollo

The band have today announced a limited edition gold cassette album format, limited to 300 copies and only available via the band’s store. You can order it here.

Earlier this month, the group were also announced for Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini will headline alongside Stereophonics at the Portsmouth festival, which will return to the Southsea Seafront this year between August 26-28.

Other artists at the event include The Libertines, Anne-Marie, Editors, Amy Macdonald, Example, White Lies, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene, Inhaler, Turin Brakes, The Subways, Andy C and Hot Chip Mega Mix will also perform at this year’s event.