Muse drummer Dom Howard sells Hollywood home to Anna Kendrick for $7million

Muse‘s Dom Howard has sold his Hollywood Hills home to actress Anna Kendrick for nearly $7million (£5.1million).

According to Dirt, the Los Angeles home was built in 1958 and is nearly 4,900-square-feet. It’s described as an extremely private property in the Hollywood Hills, with tall walls and hedges that is located in a cul-de-sac within another cul-de-sac.

Before Howard, Mila Kunis purchased the home in 2008, living there for six years before she married Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis then sold it in 2014 to an anonymous buyer, with Howard buying the home just three months later. The Muse drummer renovated and expanded it during his seven years living there.

The house was reportedly listed for $7.7million, before being slashed down to $7million after there was no initial takers. Other people living in the area include Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante and Swedish pop star Tove Lo.

In other Muse news, the band released their new song ‘Won’t Stand Down’ last month.

Produced by Muse and mixed by Dan Lancaster (who has previously worked with Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari), ‘Won’t Stand Down’ is, according to Bellamy, “about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere”.

In a five-star review, NME said: “‘Won’t Stand Down’ goes back to Muse’s roots with an expert archaeologist’s touch.

“The pop synthetics and funk/R&B tempos they’ve been fusing into their DNA for over a decade ease us into the verses, even as dense, elemental crunches of space bass, stomping around like an evil Transformer, make it clear we’re not listening to ‘Madness’ anymore, Toto.”

The track is the first taster of the follow-up album to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

The band are due to play their first UK live show in nearly three years in June with a headline slot at the Isle of Wight Festival. They’ll also be making appearances at a number of major European festivals this summer, including Tempelhof Sounds, Mad Cool Festival and Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.