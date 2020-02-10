The Oscars 2020 are underway in Los Angeles tonight (February 9), where Joker leads the way with 11 nominations.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie could take home trophies in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman is close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 has also racked up 10 nods.

Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are among the Best Actress candidates – the only acting award to nominate a person of colour (Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo). Meanwhile, it is a strong year for streaming platform Netflix, which saw its original films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes help to add to its biggest nominations tally ever at the Oscars.

The full winners list is as follows (updated as it happens):

Best Picture

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Directing

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendes)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellwegger (Judy)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love – winner

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – winner

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – winner

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)

‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)

‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner

Parasite