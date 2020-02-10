The Oscars 2020 are underway in Los Angeles tonight (February 9), where Joker leads the way with 11 nominations.
The Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie could take home trophies in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman is close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 has also racked up 10 nods.
Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are among the Best Actress candidates – the only acting award to nominate a person of colour (Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo). Meanwhile, it is a strong year for streaming platform Netflix, which saw its original films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes help to add to its biggest nominations tally ever at the Oscars.
The full winners list is as follows (updated as it happens):
Best Picture
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Directing
The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
Dcera
Hair Love – winner
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – winner
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – winner
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)
‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)
‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner
Parasite