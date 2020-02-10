Uncategorised

Here are all the winners at the Oscars 2020 – rolling list

The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles

Rhian Daly
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Oscars 2020 are underway in Los Angeles tonight (February 9), where Joker leads the way with 11 nominations.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie could take home trophies in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Phoenix. The Irishman is close behind with 10 nods, including two Supporting Actor nominations (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and Best Director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917 has also racked up 10 nods.

Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are among the Best Actress candidates – the only acting award to nominate a person of colour (Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo). Meanwhile, it is a strong year for streaming platform Netflix, which saw its original films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes help to add to its biggest nominations tally ever at the Oscars.

The full winners list is as follows (updated as it happens):

Best Picture

Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Directing

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – winner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – winner
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera
Hair Love – winner
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – winner
Saria
A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford vs Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – winner

Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4)
‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough)
‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2)
‘Stand Up’ (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – winner
Parasite

