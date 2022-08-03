Pulled Apart By Horses unveil details of new album, ‘Reality Cheques’

Pulled Apart By Horses have unveiled details of a new album, ‘Reality Cheques’.

The band’s fifth album is set for release on September 30 via Alcopop! Records.

As well as this, the band have unveiled details of an extensive run of shows in October in support of the new record. Tickets go on general sale this Friday August 5 with a fan pre-sale taking place on Wednesday August 3.

Check out the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

9 – Hull – Adelphi

OCTOBER

1 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

2 – Liverpool – EBGB’s

4 – Manchester – Factory

5 – Huddersfield – Parish

6 – Glasgow – Broadcast

7 – Sunderland – Pop Recs

12 – Cambridge – Portland Arms

13 – St Albans – The Horn

14 – Bridgwater – Cobblestones

15 – Norwich – Waterfront Studio

20 – Stoke – Underground

21 – Birmingham – Asylum

23 – Bristol – Rough Trade

24 – Swansea – Bunkhouse

27 – Milton Keynes – The Craufurd Arms

28 – London – The Garage

29 – Ashford – The Glass House

30 – Brighton – The Hope & Ruin

Speaking about the band’s new album, vocalist Tom Hudson said: “Our musical tastes change monthly, never mind over the course of the years, so we are never going to be the kind of band who’d do the same album every time.

“We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’ in industry terms, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us. Now we have the freedom to just be who we are.”

The album was recorded at ‘The Nave’ in Leeds and produced by Pulled Apart By Horses and Matt Peel (Menace Beach, Cowtown, Grammatics), mixed by Matt Peel, and mastered by John Davis (Led Zeppelin, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Blur) at Metropolis, London.

Last year, the band released their first single from the album called ‘First World Problems’.

The track was the first new material the band released since 2019’s standalone single ‘Is This Thing On?’, while their new album will be their first full-length since 2017’s ‘The Haze’.