Robert Downey Jr. thinks Margo Robbie “isn’t getting enough credit” for ‘Barbie’

Robert Downey Jr. has shared his thoughts on Margot Robbie‘s acting in the Barbie movie – see what he had to say below.

Speaking with Willem Dafoe and Sterling K. Brown for a SAG-AFTRA interview on the topic of actors who don’t get enough credit when it comes to the art of acting and portraying emotions and expressions through a screen.

“It never fails to impress and remind me how little you need to do to be effective,” Downey Jr. said. “Just the simplest version of expression, that’s what the camera wants. The closer the camera gets, the more it wants it. Time and time again, it’s demonstrated that it’s super effective.”

Advertisement

Downey Jr. went on to say: “Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion. America [Ferrera] has this amazing speech. And by the way she nails it! I’m watching it and go, ‘Wow, that was a really tough one. That’s like a one act play. The whole movie hinges on it.’ But it’s the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realize Greta is really on to something here. But it’s Robbie who had to trust … and it’s hard when someone who has the fucking two-page passage and they go, ‘Ok now let’s jump in and get Bob,’ and you’re like, ‘I’ve been listening to this all day and now I have to make it work!’”

Downey Jr.’s comments come after Margot Robbie was snubbed for a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming Oscars. The film picked up eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara.

While the snub has received backlash from fans and even Robbie’s own co-stars, the actress has shared her own opinion on the matter. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said, before going on to highlight her disappointment at Gerwig’s Best Director snub.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she stated. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Advertisement

Robbie emphasised that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the rest of the film’s nominations. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she continued. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

Ryan Gosling, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Ken, issued a statement expressing his disappointment at Gerwig and Robbie not being nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote.