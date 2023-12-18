SHINee remember Jonghyun on sixth anniversary of the singer’s passing

SHINee and their fans have commemorated the sixth anniversary of member Jonghyun’s passing.

On December 18th, SHINee shared a Twitter post featuring a photo of the late singer performing on stage with the caption “I will always love you.” The act has posted the same message for the late singer every year since his passing in December 2017.

Fans of the group soon replied to the post with messages of their own, many of them expressing their love for the singer.

SHINee member Minho has also taken to Instagram to share a personal tribute to the singer. He uploaded a pair of photos of Jonghyun, writing: “Thanks to you today, it’s a warm winter.”

“I miss you more this year… I always miss, reminisce and talk about you a lot! I just visited you and met up with your mother after a long time,” Minho added. “I comforted [her] well, so don’t worry! Lots of people miss you so much. Just think about me from time to time, and I’ll see you again.”

Jonghyun had been the main vocalist of SHINee from their debut in 2008 until his passing on December 18, 2017 at the age of 27. In addition to his work as a member of SHINee, Jonghyun had written and composed songs for fellow K-pop artists, including his duet ‘Gloomy Clock’ with IU, EXO’s ‘Playboy’ and Lee Hi’s ‘Breathe’, among others.

The singer was also known to be an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and was vocal on political and social issues through his personal social media accounts. This was rare for K-pop idols, especially for his time.