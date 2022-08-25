Sky announces new docuseries about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector

Sky has announced a new docuseries series about the life and criminal conviction of music producer Phil Spector.

Titled Spector, the upcoming four-part series will explore his conviction for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2009.

One of the most influential music producers of the 20th century, Spector worked with everyone from The Beatles and John Lennon to the Ramones and Celine Dion, as well being the driving force behind many era-defining songs.

An official description of the docuseries reads: “In the early hours of February 3rd, 2003, a 911 call was placed to the Alhambra, California Police Department reporting the fatal shooting of a woman. The location, an eccentric French chateau style mansion known as The Pyrenees Castle, was the home of legendary music producer Phil Spector. The woman was Lana Clarkson, a charismatic and once prolific film actress who he had met just that night.

“How did the destinies of these two people become intertwined? And what actually happened on that fateful night?

“Through the lens of this notorious crime and the hysterical media circus that followed, this major four-part documentary series peels back the layers to tell the story both of Clarkson and the man who was convicted of her murder.

“In doing so, the film re-examines the life and career of one of the most important yet enigmatic cultural figures of the 20th century, a man responsible for countless hit records, including ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling’.”

Spector is directed by Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott and produced by Janet Ginsburg.

Last year, The BRIT Awards sparked controversy by including Spector on the obituaries section of its website, which replaced the usual In Memoriam section shown during the live awards ceremony.

The obituary to the producer reads: “American record producer, songwriter and pioneer of the iconic ‘Wall of Sound’, who will equally be remembered for his conviction for murder of the actress Lana Clarkson.

“Spector collaborated with many of the greats including The Beatles individually and as a band — producing ‘Let it Be’ and ‘Imagine’ – The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen and The Ronettes, and also wrote numerous era-defining songs.”