STAYC visit Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium after viral jersey mix-up

K-pop girl group STAYC were recently given a tour of the Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium following a viral jersey mix-up.

In October 2023, STAYC went viral after they were spotted wearing the jerseys of the wrong sports club during a concert in Dallas, Texas. During that show, the girl group had worn sports jerseys that were intended to pay homage to the Texas Rangers.

Due to an unintended mix-up, two members of STAYC – Sumin and Isa – ended up wearing cropped version of jerseys by the Scottish football club, the Glasgow Rangers.

However, fans of the Glasgow Rangers had been quick to take the mistake in stride, with one saying on Twitter that “Rangers are the kings of K-pop”, per The Guardian.

Yesterday (November 6), STAYC made a visit to Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium, after being invited by the group, as reported by the BBC. The girl group were also spotted wearing custom-made jerseys, with the band’s name printed on the back.

Rangers.. 💙 🇰🇷 We were delighted to welcome K-Pop band @STAYC_official to Ibrox this afternoon for a special visit and tour of the stadium. 📲 More content to follow… pic.twitter.com/T9YZUVfy2z — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 6, 2023

During their appearance at the stadium, STAYC also took a moment to wave to fans while thanking them for showing up. “This is our first time in Scotland and we are so happy right now. Are you guys fans of Rangers too?” they said, per BBC. “We love Rangers!”

