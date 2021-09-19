Watch Black Honey join IDLES on stage for fierce set at the Eden Project

Black Honey joined IDLES on stage last night (September 18) at the Eden Project.

The group shared footage of the moment on Twitter today (September 19) along with a tweet which read: “Woooahhhhh to top off most incredible show last night at the Eden project @idlesband invited us to perform with them!

“If this is heaven how long till I set on fire??? Eden project you blew our minds last night THANK UUUU!”

Earlier in the evening, Black Honey performed a support slot at the event, alongside Spectres.

You can see the tweet along with footage of the moment here:

A few days ago, IDLES announced that they would be offering free tickets to NHS workers for their Eden Project show.

The show was part of the Cornish attraction’s ‘Eden Sessions’, a series of live music concerts held annually at Eden. This year’s sessions include performances from Royal Blood, Snow Patrol, McFly, Ben Howard and The Script.

“As a ‘thank you’ for their heroic work during the pandemic, we’re offering NHS workers (& their guests) free tickets to our @edensessionsofficial gig on Saturday 18 September,” IDLES wrote in an Instagram post.

The band’s gig was originally postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, IDLES have been announced as one of the main headliners of Creation Day Festival 2022.

The festival is being curated by Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, and had been set to debut this year before coronavirus-enforced restrictions forced its cancellation.