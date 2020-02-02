What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Holly Humberstone

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Holly Humberstone talks her love of all things Middle Earth, making an Adventure Time-themed video life and elf tattoos. OK!

What’s your band called, mate?

“I’m Holly Humberstone. No band at the moment just little old me.”

What do you sound like?

“I like to think it’s somewhere between Phoebe Bridgers and Lorde. Slightly on the darker side of pop.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“I reckon I’m actually shit and everyone’s going along with it to laugh at me maybe??”

What’s your best song?

“My only released song and therefore my best song is called Deep End. It’s about the people I love the most, my 3 sisters.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Every year at BOTF festival is a memorable gig because all my friends and family come to watch my set and it’s lovely (plus there are dogs and ostriches).

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“I’m a massive nerd for the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.”

We said really interesting…

“I’m actually planning to get a tattoo of something written in elf language.”

What is your karaoke song?

“Anything by the Backstreet Boys and it’ll be a great time.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

“Hire Pendleton Ward to make it an Adventure Time episode!!!!!!”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“World domination. But I’ll settle for like a headline tour or something.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“It’s usually just my manager and I on tour so if it came down to it, poor old Josh would be sacrificed unfortunately. Survival of the fittest.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like HH is knowingly stealing your heart FOREVER...

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Humbinators. Lots of my friends already use this term actually but it’s about to go world wide.

Where can we see you next?

“I’ll be heading out to Europe in February to support Lewis Capaldi. Absolutely terrified but going to be a funny one I think!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“I die from doing something really crazy (you will find out what at my last show) and instantly become a massive legend.”

Any final words?

“Stream Deep End!!! Please and thanks 🙂 xxx”