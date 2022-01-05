Xbox cracks down on console emulation through dev accounts

Xbox has begun disabling developer accounts that it deems as inactive, putting an end to emulation on the console.

A recent exploit allowed users to turn their Xbox Series X|S into an emulator that allowed them to play PS1, PS2, Gamecube, and Wii games. However, it appears that Microsoft is disabling accounts used for this.

According to PureXbox, users with developer accounts used for emulation are noticing that their accounts are being shut down. To access the emulation system, users need to apply and pay for a developer account that unlocks certain features on the consoles.

my dev account has been deactivated for inactivity aka not publishing an app or game. pic.twitter.com/otB6O73iyu — Charles J Barbour (@charlie_J86) January 5, 2022

Microsoft has sent an email to those who have been affected, saying, “We have disabled the Windows and Xbox enrollment in your Microsoft Partner Center account because it did not have an active presence in the Store. For reference, see the Developer Code of Conduct which says that an active presence in the Store must be maintained.”

Microsoft appears to be selecting accounts that have not submitted anything to the store. This means that those who submit content should be unaffected by the change. However, some users have taken issue with the abruptness of the change and that there was no warning of the accounts being disabled. This also seems to have affected users who had intentions of submitting to the store but simply hadn’t finished a project before the inactivity was introduced.

