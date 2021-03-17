Videos 5 Bethesda titles get FPS boost on Xbox in Game Pass Five of the biggest Bethesda games just got a FPS boost thanks to the newest hardware generation from Xbox, only days after almost the entire catalog joined Xbox Game Pass. By Adam Cook 17th March 2021 Credit: Bethesda SoftworksWatch More Videos 5 Bethesda titles get FPS boost on Xbox in Game Pass Videos ‘Fall Guys’ season 4 is coming next week, is getting an ‘Among Us’ crossover 00:08:23 Home Sessions Watch Chloe Moriondo play ‘I Want To Be With You’ and ‘GIRL ON TV’ for NME Home Sessions 00:33:15 In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with A Day To Remember Friends Like These NME Friends Like These: Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper Friends Like These Friends Like These: Billy Nomates x Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson