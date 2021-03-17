Videos

5 Bethesda titles get FPS boost on Xbox in Game Pass

Five of the biggest Bethesda games just got a FPS boost thanks to the newest hardware generation from Xbox, only days after almost the entire catalog joined Xbox Game Pass.

By Adam Cook
Bethesda Titles
Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Watch More

Videos

5 Bethesda titles get FPS boost on Xbox in Game Pass

Videos

‘Fall Guys’ season 4 is coming next week, is getting an ‘Among Us’ crossover

00:08:23
Home Sessions

Watch Chloe Moriondo play ‘I Want To Be With You’ and ‘GIRL ON TV’ for NME Home Sessions

00:33:15
In Conversation

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with A Day To Remember

Friends Like These

NME Friends Like These: Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper

Friends Like These

Friends Like These: Billy Nomates x Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson