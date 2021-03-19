Videos

A huge EA Play library is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

It might sound confusing, but Game Pass just got even better for PC gamers, with the full catalog of EA Play now available for no additional charge.

By Adam Cook
EA Play Library on Xbox Gamepass

Watch More

Videos

Ten PlayStation games will be free in April for “Play At Home”

Videos

Techland breaks cover on ‘Dying Light 2’, it’s still coming this year!

Videos

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ anniversary is coming up, and bunny day returns

Videos

Xbox announces incredible new run of Game Pass additions

Videos

Legendary developer Jade Raymond joins Sony to start new studio

In Conversation

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Electric Century’s Mikey Way