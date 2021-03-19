Videos A huge EA Play library is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC It might sound confusing, but Game Pass just got even better for PC gamers, with the full catalog of EA Play now available for no additional charge. By Adam Cook 19th March 2021 Watch More Videos Ten PlayStation games will be free in April for “Play At Home” Videos Techland breaks cover on ‘Dying Light 2’, it’s still coming this year! Videos ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ anniversary is coming up, and bunny day returns Videos Xbox announces incredible new run of Game Pass additions Videos Legendary developer Jade Raymond joins Sony to start new studio In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Electric Century’s Mikey Way