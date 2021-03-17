Videos

Brand new game ‘Outriders’ hitting Xbox Game Pass on release day

It’s not a Microsoft developed title, but the brand new team and class based shooter ‘Outriders’ is hitting Xbox Game Pass on release day.

By Adam Cook
Outriders
Outriders. Credit: People Can Fly, Square Enix

Watch More

Videos

5 Bethesda titles get FPS boost on Xbox in Game Pass

Videos

‘Fall Guys’ season 4 is coming next week, is getting an ‘Among Us’ crossover

00:08:23
Home Sessions

Watch Chloe Moriondo play ‘I Want To Be With You’ and ‘GIRL ON TV’ for NME Home Sessions

00:33:15
In Conversation

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with A Day To Remember

Friends Like These

NME Friends Like These: Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper

Friends Like These

Friends Like These: Billy Nomates x Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson